    Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 2840: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2840 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Polycab India


    Polycab delivered a 12% beat on revenue in Q4, driven by 38.7% growth in the C&W segment, as demand was relatively unaffected by commodity inflation. FMEG revenue was in line with estimate. C&W volumes grew 10% yoy in FY22, while FMEG’s rose 5%. EBITDA was up 18% and beat our estimates by 15% amid solid C&W margins on the back of price hikes and operating leverage. Continued momentum in real estate led to Wires outperforming Cables on growth. FMEG margins missed estimates due to cost inflation. In FY22, the distribution network expanded with 12%/24% increase in dealers/distributors and retail reach. The company gained about 200bps market share in C&W for the second year in a row. FMEG volume growth is expected to bounce back strongly in FY23.



    Outlook


    We have raised our FY23-24 revenue estimates by 7%, while cutting EBITDAM by 50- 104bps on lower gross margins. Maintain Buy with a revised Jun’23E TP of Rs2,840 (implied PE of 31x using a 2-stage DCF model) vs. Rs2,775 earlier.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Polycab India #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
