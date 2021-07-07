MARKET NEWS

Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 2375: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2375 in its research report dated July 06, 2021.

July 07, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


FY2021 fetched Polycab India twin benefits - improving businesses and a stronger balance sheet, though H1 was affected by COVID-19. Polycab’s market share in the C&W segment rose by over 200 bps to 20-22% in FY2021 while FMEG portfolio saw growth & market share gains across the board. Net cash surplus too rose significantly. Company’s strategy for both B2B and B2C segments eyes a revenue of Rs. 20,000 crore by FY2026 through cementing leadership in C&W segment and fast-growing consumer electrical business.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on Polycab with a revised PT of Rs. 2,375, given a strong earnings growth trajectory over FY2021-FY2023.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 7, 2021 03:41 pm

