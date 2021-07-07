Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 2375: Sharekhan

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India

FY2021 fetched Polycab India twin benefits - improving businesses and a stronger balance sheet, though H1 was affected by COVID-19. Polycab’s market share in the C&W segment rose by over 200 bps to 20-22% in FY2021 while FMEG portfolio saw growth & market share gains across the board. Net cash surplus too rose significantly. Company’s strategy for both B2B and B2C segments eyes a revenue of Rs. 20,000 crore by FY2026 through cementing leadership in C&W segment and fast-growing consumer electrical business.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on Polycab with a revised PT of Rs. 2,375, given a strong earnings growth trajectory over FY2021-FY2023.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

