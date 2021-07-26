MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 2375: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2375 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

Broker Research
July 26, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


POLYCAB reported Q1FY2022 topline in line with our expectations with revenue EBITDA/ PAT at Rs. 1,881 crore/Rs. 139 crore/Rs. 75 crore (+93% y-o-y, +142% y-o-y). The company reported a decline in gross profit margin by ~400 bps due to increased raw-material prices, while OPM improved by 152 bps to 7.4%, largely due to cost-saving initiatives offset by unfavourable operating leverage and input cost volatility. A strong balance sheet and net cash position provide comfort in the present environment. The company’s strong focus on expanding its distribution will help deepen its presence in semi-urban and rural markets. Management expects Q2FY2022 to be better than Q1 and H2FY2022 to be better than H1FY2022.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Polycab India Limited (POLYCAB) with unchanged PT of Rs. 2,375, given improving demand scenario, widespread dealer network, and lower copper prices in June, which decreases pressure on OPM.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:20 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.