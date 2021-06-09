Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 2050: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India

Polycab has outlined a five-year roadmap to achieve revenues of Rs 20,000 crore in FY26E with a greater focus on brand positioning, operations and business growth and strong emphasis on governance and sustainability outpacing industry growth. A strong balance sheet and net cash position provide comfort in the present environment. The company’s strong focus on expanding its distribution (currently at 4,100 dealers/distributors) will help deepen its presence in semi-urban and rural markets. The management highlighted that it expects Q2FY22 to be better than Q1 and H2FY22 to be better than H1FY2022.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 2050, given a rise in demand in underlying user-industries and strong growth outlook.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More