Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 1539: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Polycab India

Polycab’s Q3 revenue/PAT rising 12%/20% y/y was driven by its B2C portfolio (wires, FMEG) while rising RMCs weighed on the gross margin (down 319bps). B2B is expected to revive due to the infra-focus in the coming Union budget. Exports prospect look bright due to growing traction in many countries. We introduce FY23e and expect 13%/18% CAGRs in revenue/PAT (FY20-23) with the RoE nearing 20% and healthy FCFs. Current net-cash (Rs13.3bn) will be re-invested in growth capex.

Outlook

Thus, we remain positive on Polycab and retain a Buy with a target of Rs1,539 (18x/22x FY23e P/Es for C&W/ FMEG), earlier Rs1,228. Profitable growth in FMEG is key to a re-rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.