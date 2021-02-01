MARKET NEWS

Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 1539: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1539 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Polycab India


Polycab’s Q3 revenue/PAT rising 12%/20% y/y was driven by its B2C portfolio (wires, FMEG) while rising RMCs weighed on the gross margin (down 319bps). B2B is expected to revive due to the infra-focus in the coming Union budget. Exports prospect look bright due to growing traction in many countries. We introduce FY23e and expect 13%/18% CAGRs in revenue/PAT (FY20-23) with the RoE nearing 20% and healthy FCFs. Current net-cash (Rs13.3bn) will be re-invested in growth capex.


Outlook


Thus, we remain positive on Polycab and retain a Buy with a target of Rs1,539 (18x/22x FY23e P/Es for C&W/ FMEG), earlier Rs1,228. Profitable growth in FMEG is key to a re-rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:12 pm

