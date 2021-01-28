MARKET NEWS

Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 1359: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1359 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India


We increase our FY21/ FY22/ FY23 earnings by (0.9%)/ 2.7%/ 4.4% and reiterate our positive stance on Polycab given 1) increased B2C mix (40% from 33%) 2) strong consumer demand 3) sustained improvements in FMEG margins and 4) distribution expansion. We remain positive on emerging growth opportunity given 1) pick up in renovation/ construction activities 2) distribution expansion 3) 29% 3Q growth in exports (ex Dangote) 4) gains from unorganized sector and 5) launch of IOT based ECD brand HOHM. Despite commodity headwinds, Polycab remains confident of sustaining/ improving margins in W&C & FMEG through 1) Cost savings initiatives 2) distribution expansion 3) changing mix 4) calibrated price actions and 5) gains from operating leverage.


Outlook


We estimate PAT CAGR of 18.1% over FY21- 23E. We value the stock on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs1,359 (derived PE of 18.8x FY23 EPS; W&C/ FMEG valued at 18x/ 25x). Steady increase in B2C mix will likely rerate the stock in long term. Reiterate BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Polycab India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 04:40 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.