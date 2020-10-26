Buy Polycab, India; target of Rs 1228: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Polycab, India

Faster traction in the high margin B2C segments (wires/FMEG) and exports, premiumisation and cost-saving measures led to Polycab’s strong Q2 performance. Controlled WC and a healthy net-cash position (~Rs6.3bn) were other positives. On the faster recovery, we now expect 8%/13% CAGRs in revenue/PAT over FY20-22 with a 14%+ EBITDA margin. Strategic moves (inventory reduction, channel financing, etc) will aid in long-term sustainable growth.

Outlook

Thus, we are positive on Polycab and retain a Buy with a target of Rs1,228 (18x/22x FY22e P/Es for C&W/ FMEG), earlier Rs945. Profitable growth in FMEG will support a re-rating.

