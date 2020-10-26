172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-polycab-india-target-of-rs-1228-anand-rathi-6015351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Polycab, India; target of Rs 1228: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Polycab, India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1228 in its research report dated October 25, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Polycab, India


Faster traction in the high margin B2C segments (wires/FMEG) and exports, premiumisation and cost-saving measures led to Polycab’s strong Q2 performance. Controlled WC and a healthy net-cash position (~Rs6.3bn) were other positives. On the faster recovery, we now expect 8%/13% CAGRs in revenue/PAT over FY20-22 with a 14%+ EBITDA margin. Strategic moves (inventory reduction, channel financing, etc) will aid in long-term sustainable growth.


Outlook


Thus, we are positive on Polycab and retain a Buy with a target of Rs1,228 (18x/22x FY22e P/Es for C&W/ FMEG), earlier Rs945. Profitable growth in FMEG will support a re-rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #India #Polycab #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.