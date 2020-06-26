App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 1099: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Polycab India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1099 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Polycab India


Burgeoning demand for electricity on the backdrop of robust economic growth, fast paced urbanization and rise in per capita consumption, has stimulated India to strengthen and expand its existing generation and transmission & distribution capabilities. T&D segment is poised to experience robust growth as the demand for energy rises. T&D accounts for a major share in the demand for power cables. Polycab has undertaken a large amount of capital expenditure over the last 5 years, including most recently in FY20 when it spent almost Rs. 300 cr majority of which went into the wires and cables business.



Outlook


Polycab won an order from Dangote worth Rs. 950 cr to supply wires and cables to the African company for its oil and gas projects which is expected to be completed by Q1FY21. Weighing odds, we advise buy rating on the stock with target price of Rs 1099 based on 18x FY22e EPS of Rs 61.08 over a period of 9-12 months.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:54 am

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Polycab India #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.