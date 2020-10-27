172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-polycab-india-target-of-rs-1060-sharekhan-6023171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 1060: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Polycab India


The company reported strong outperformance on OPM and net profit along with double digit y-o-y growth in FMEG and strong improvement in EBIT. Adjusting for tax write back in Q2FY2020, net profit would have risen by 31% y-o-y. Expect H2 to be better than H1 as FMEG continues to witness double-digit growth and C&W sees improvement with rising infrastructure investments. We expect margins to be aided by various cost initiatives undertaken. Polycab’s strong balance sheet and net cash position provide comfort in the present environment.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a PT of Rs. 1,060, given healthy net earnings growth outlook over FY2021E-FY2023E along with attractive valuation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

