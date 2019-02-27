App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:31 PM IST

Buy Pokarna; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Pokarna has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

Broker Research
ICICI Direct's research report on Pokarna


Pokarna posted good Q3FY19 results given the robust performance in its quartz business. The topline grew 36.1% YoY to Rs 119.6 crore on account of 79.9% YoY growth in Quartz revenues to Rs 84.3 crore in Q3FY19. The EBITDA margin expanded 209 bps YoY to 36.1% mainly on account of a better product mix in its quartz portfolio and expansion in EBITDA margin of granite business (29.6% in Q3FY19 vs. 27.8% in Q3FY18). Consequently, the bottomline grew 86.8% YoY to Rs 27.1 crore led by robust topline expansion and expansion in overall EBITDA margin.


Outlook


Various players adding quartz manufacturing facilities in the country could be a key risk for Pokarna as it could put pricing pressure in the long term, which will be closely monitored. Overall, we maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs 225/ share (8x FY20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Pokarna #Recommendations

