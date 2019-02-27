Buy Pokarna; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Pokarna

Pokarna posted good Q3FY19 results given the robust performance in its quartz business. The topline grew 36.1% YoY to Rs 119.6 crore on account of 79.9% YoY growth in Quartz revenues to Rs 84.3 crore in Q3FY19. The EBITDA margin expanded 209 bps YoY to 36.1% mainly on account of a better product mix in its quartz portfolio and expansion in EBITDA margin of granite business (29.6% in Q3FY19 vs. 27.8% in Q3FY18). Consequently, the bottomline grew 86.8% YoY to Rs 27.1 crore led by robust topline expansion and expansion in overall EBITDA margin.

Outlook

Various players adding quartz manufacturing facilities in the country could be a key risk for Pokarna as it could put pricing pressure in the long term, which will be closely monitored. Overall, we maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs 225/ share (8x FY20E EPS).

