Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pokarna; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Pokarna has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 22, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Pokarna


Pokarna posted good Q1FY19 results given the low base as its quartz plant remained shut for 45 days in Q1FY18 owing to maintenance. Pokarna’s topline grew by 23.4% YoY to Rs 83.4 crore led by strong performance of quartz business. Quartz revenues grew robustly by 54.7% YoY to Rs 51.2 crore. EBITDA margin slipped 32 bps YoY to 23.8% as granite margins contracted significantly by 860 bps YoY to 15%. However, PAT grew robustly by 69.5% YoY to Rs 9.2 crore led by topline growth & lower effective tax rate (13.9% in Q1FY19 vs. 20.7% in Q1FY18).


Outlook


At the CMP, the stock is trading at 11x FY18 EPS. We like Pokarna, given its increasing focus on high margin quartz business, its owned quarries and sole manufacturer by superior BretonStone technology in India. We believe the new Hyderabad quartz facility will further help the company increase its share in the US market, going forward. We have a BUY rating with TP of Rs 200(12x FY20E EPS of Rs 17.1/share).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Pokarna #Recommendations

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

