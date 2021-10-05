MARKET NEWS

Buy PNC Infratech: target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated October 04, 2021.

October 05, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech


We expect project tendering activities to gather pace in H2FY2022 with strong visibility over the next 4-5 years. NHAI’s monetisation drive through InvIT and ToT routes to ease balance sheet and drive future project tendering. FasTag issuances and bank credit deployment towards roads continue to show strong growth during July and August. Strong order book at 3x its TTM revenue, robust execution, high cash flow generation, and asset monetisation to drive valuation.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with a revised PT of Rs. 420, owing to a strong order book and healthy earnings growth outlook.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

