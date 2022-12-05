Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 396: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech Ltd (PNCL) reported revenue of Rs15.6bn (in line with estimates) while EBIDTA / PAT outperformed the estimates by 23%/37%. PNCL has an order book of Rs193bn indicating revenue visibility for the next 2‐3 years. The company has signed 7 concessionaire agreements of newly awarded HAM projects and expects to achieve financial closure of the same by Q4. Water projects continue to see subdued execution, as only Rs23bn of Rs70bn worth projects are under execution. As DPR gets approved, PNC expects another Rs17bn out of residual JJM orders into execution by FY23 end. With extended monsoon affecting the execution, management has trimmed its revenue guidance for FY23E to 10‐15% while EBITDA margins will be at 13.5%. The company is in discussion with strategic investors for monetization of its HAM/BOT portfolio and expects the signing of definitive agreement by FY23end. With cash balance of Rs5.2bn and standalone gross debt at Rs2.8bn, PNC had a net cash balance of Rs2.4bn, as of Q2. PNCL continues to be one of our preferred picks in road infra space given its 1) healthy order book (~Rs193bn as on 2Q), 2) stellar execution pace and most projects getting completed within stipulated time, 3) stable EBITDA margins (13‐14%) and 4) low debt‐ equity. We expect PNCL to report Revenue/PAT CAGR of 13%/20% respectively over FY22‐FY25E. We have introduced FY25 estimates with Revenue / PAT of 12%/18% YoY.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a SOTP‐based TP of Rs 396, which includes Rs380 for the standalone EPC business based on 15x FY24E EPS of Rs29.8 and the remaining for its BOT and HAM portfolios based on P/B.

