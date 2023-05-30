Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 390: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech

Company reported better-than-expected standalone revenues, OPM and net earnings for Q4FY2023. Scale-up of execution in JJM projects aided beat on performance. Management retained FY2024 revenues growth guidance of 15% y-o-y with stable OPM of 13-13.5%. Order inflow target is pegged at Rs. 10,000 crore to Rs. 12,000 crore. It maintains a strong order book at almost 3x FY2023 standalone revenues. Asset divestment plans are likely to conclude by FY2024-end.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 390, considering its healthy earnings growth outlook in the next two years.

