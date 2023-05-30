English
    Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 390: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    May 30, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech

    Company reported better-than-expected standalone revenues, OPM and net earnings for Q4FY2023. Scale-up of execution in JJM projects aided beat on performance. Management retained FY2024 revenues growth guidance of 15% y-o-y with stable OPM of 13-13.5%. Order inflow target is pegged at Rs. 10,000 crore to Rs. 12,000 crore. It maintains a strong order book at almost 3x FY2023 standalone revenues. Asset divestment plans are likely to conclude by FY2024-end.


    Outlook

    We retain a Buy on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 390, considering its healthy earnings growth outlook in the next two years.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

