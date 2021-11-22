MARKET NEWS

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 389: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 389 in its research report dated November 20, 2021.

November 22, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST

Anand Rathi's research report on PNC Infratech


The continuing good pace of execution with no orders since Jan’21 mean PNC’s revenue assurance is now ordinary. Citing sound prospect pipeline, and as it expects competition to moderate (with the benefits of diluted PQs/other relaxations announced under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Scheme set to lapse on 31st Dec’21), management is sanguine of adding orders in time to keep growth going beyond the foreseeable future. The balance sheet is sturdy, and with Ghaziabad-Aligarh monetisation nearing fruition, it has potential to be sturdier.




Outlook


On the proven execution abilities, a well-set BS and the potential, we raise our rating to a Buy with a higher TP of Rs389 (on rolling forward to FY24).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations
first published: Nov 22, 2021 01:24 pm

