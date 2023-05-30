Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 383: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on PNC Infratech
PNC Infratech (PNC) reported Q4FY23 revenue/EBITDA/APAT of INR 21.1/2.8/1.8bn, beating our estimates on all fronts by 5/8.8/11.5%. The executable order book (OB) as of Mar’23 stood at INR 205.3bn (~2.9x FY23 revenue), with EPC/water segments contributing 63/33% of the OB. The company expects to sign balance cover agreements for water projects with the UP government in FY24. It guided that FY24 revenue will grow by 15% YoY (INR 25bn from the water segment) with an EBITDA margin of 13.3-13.5% and an order inflow (OI) of INR 100-120bn. FY24 capex guidance stands at INR1-1.2bn and NWC days at 75-80. The company plans to infuse INR 5.4/4.6/3.7/3.3bn equity in FY24/25/26/27. HAM asset monetisation plan is expected to materialise by FY24- end. PNC has a cash balance of INR 2.9bn and standalone gross debt of INR 3.4bn as of Mar’23.
Outlook
Given a strong OB and comfortable balance sheet, we maintain BUY, with an unchanged TP of INR 383/sh (13x Mar-25E rolled over, 0.9x P/BV for HAM equity investment).
