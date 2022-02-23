Buy PNC Infratech: target of Rs 380: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech

Standalone execution was lower than expectation, while OPM adjusted for impairment of an asset broadly remained in line. Order inflow remained muted YTD. Order book at Rs. 14,390 crore is 2.4x its TTM standalone revenue. Management has lowered its standalone revenue growth guidance for FY2022, while it retains order inflow guidance of Rs. 8,000 crore. Asset divestment decision to be taken by FY2022 end with proposals under evaluation.

Outlook

We retain Buy on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with a revised PT of Rs. 380, factoring downward revision in net earnings estimates.

At 16:00 hrs PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 245.80, down Rs 16.25, or 6.20 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 257.50 and an intraday low of Rs 242.85.

It was trading with volumes of 68,819 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 32,553 shares, an increase of 111.41 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.74 percent or Rs 13.05 at Rs 262.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 395.55 and 52-week low Rs 217.50 on 13 October, 2021 and 06 May, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.86 percent below its 52-week high and 13.01 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,305.73 crore.

