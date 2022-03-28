English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy PNC Infratech: target of Rs 380: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated March 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 28, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech


    PNC Infratech’s (PNC’s) L1 position in six hybrid-annuity model (HAM) projects with an aggregate bid project cost of Rs. 6,871 crore would help company achieve its Rs. 8000 crore order target for FY2022. Receipt of early completion bonus for Purvanchal Expressway (package V) highlights its strong execution capabilities. We expect tendering activities to pick up post FY2022 with COVID-19, extended monsoons and flood like situation in southern states, affecting business till February 2022.



    Outlook


    Hence, we retain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 380, considering its healthy growth outlook led by strong order book and recent order wins.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 14:14 hrs PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 243.25, down Rs 1.45, or 0.59 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 246.70 and an intraday low of Rs 239.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 35,654 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 43,509 shares, a decrease of -18.05 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.79 percent or Rs 1.95 at Rs 244.70.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 395.55 and 52-week low Rs 217.50 on 13 October, 2021 and 06 May, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 38.5 percent below its 52-week high and 11.84 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,240.32 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.