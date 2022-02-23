English
    Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 378: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 378 in its research report dated February 19, 2022.

    February 23, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on PNC Infratech


    With no new road EPC/hybrid annuity orders since Jul’20, irrigation/ water-orders and the recent user-fee toll-collection contract keep PNC’s assurance respectable, and make growth possible in the foreseeable future. Efforts are underway to add road orders; bids have already been placed, anticipated year-end surge in awarding and gradual restoration of diluted PQs/other relaxations (movement visible already) would help. The standalone leverage rose, but is not discomfiting (drawdowns consciously delayed at SPVs). Any monetisation receipts as well as drawdowns at SPVs constitute potential for the balance sheet to turn sturdier.



    Outlook


    On the benign valuations, proven execution abilities, and long-term prospects in place, our Buy rating stays, with a TP of Rs378.

    At 13:31 hrs PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 255.20, up Rs 10.10, or 4.12 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 256.00 and an intraday low of Rs 247.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 21,872 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 33,519 shares, a decrease of -34.75 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 6.47 percent or Rs 16.95 at Rs 245.10.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 395.55 and 52-week low Rs 217.50 on 13 October, 2021 and 06 May, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 35.48 percent below its 52-week high and 17.33 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,546.88 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 03:07 pm

