Buy PNC Infratech target of Rs 370: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated November 24, 2021.

November 25, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on PNC Infratech


PNC Infratech Ltd (PNC) is an Infrastructure construction, development and management company; expertise in execution of projects including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, industrial areas and transmission lines. PNC reported a strong top-line growth of 53% YoY in Q2FY22 led by a ramp-up in execution. EBITDA margin improved by 23bps to 13.7% aided favourable project mix and lower employee cost (as a % of revenue). PNC has not received any orders in H1FY22 however, the order book remains healthy at Rs13,178cr which is 2.3x TTM revenue and provides revenue visibility for two to three years. PAT grew by 95% YoY helped by lower tax rate of ~26% (vs 36% in Q2FY21) and higher other income. H1FY22 revenue grew by 46% YoY and the company has guided for revenue growth of 20-25% with EBITDA margin of 13.5% - 13.75% in FY22.



Outlook


Strong order book and a comfortable balance sheet we reiterate Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs370 based on a P/E of 15x on FY23E EPS and BOT/HAM projects at 0.5xP/B.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Geojit #PNC Infratech #Recommendations
first published: Nov 25, 2021 11:19 am

