    Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 360: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated January 05, 2022.

    January 06, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech


    The company remain on track on achieving appointed dates for seven HAM projects by Q4FY2023 end as it achieved appointed dates and financial closure of two and three HAM projects respectively during Nov-Dec. Road project awarding picked up during Q3FY2023/December 2023 rising by 82% y-o-y and 2.5x m-o-m respectively. Expect strong project awards during Q4FY2023. Expect the company to benefit from high capital allocation expected towards roads and highways for FY2024 in the upcoming budget.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with a revised PT of Rs. 360, marginally increasing our valuation multiple and rolling forward our valuation to September 2024 earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 6, 2023 05:40 pm