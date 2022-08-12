Buy PNC Infratech: target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech
PNC Infratech has established itself as a strong executor in roads, water infra, and airport runway segments. Additionally, superior execution capabilities via ownership of modern equipment and in-house teams enables PNC to deliver projects on-time. PNC has executed 70 major infrastructure projects till date. • Reported 30.3% revenue CAGR in FY17-22; operating margin was in the range of 13-15% • Proficient execution, robust return ratios (RoCE: ~20%).
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value PNC at Rs 350/share.
