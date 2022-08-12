English
    Buy PNC Infratech: target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech


    PNC Infratech has established itself as a strong executor in roads, water infra, and airport runway segments. Additionally, superior execution capabilities via ownership of modern equipment and in-house teams enables PNC to deliver projects on-time. PNC has executed 70 major infrastructure projects till date. • Reported 30.3% revenue CAGR in FY17-22; operating margin was in the range of 13-15% • Proficient execution, robust return ratios (RoCE: ~20%).


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value PNC at Rs 350/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:23 pm
