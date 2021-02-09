MARKET NEWS

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 349: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 349 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 11:47 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on PNC Infratech


PNC reported revenue and EBITDA margin in line; however, APAT above estimates. PNC posted 8.6%/ 4.3%/ 33.7% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs13.2 bn/ Rs1.8 bn/ Rs1.0 bn in Q3FY21. We maintain revenue and EBITDA margins however upgrade APAT estimates for FY21E due to lower depreciation and higher other income. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY22E/ FY23E. We expect healthy revenue/ APAT CAGR of 15.0%/ 18.8% over FY20-23E. Moreover, revenue/ APAT growth slows down to 1.1%/ 1.6% in FY21E due to lockdown impact and jumps back to revenue/ APAT growth of 23.5%/ 31.0% in FY22E driven by stabilization of labour and supply chain issues coupled with execution from 4 HAM/ 2 EPC/ 1 Irrigation project/ 7 water projects where AD is expected between Mar-Apr’21.



Outlook


The current core construction valuations of 11.3x/ 9.0x FY22E/ FY23E EPS are attractive. Thus, we maintain Buy, with SOTP of Rs349 (12x FY23E EPS and 1x FY22E P/B for HAM and BOT investments).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #PNC Infratech #Recommendations
first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:47 pm

