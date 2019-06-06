Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 339: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on PNC Infratech

Strong 4QFY19 performance: Adj. for Rs 658mn tax credit, 4QFY19 Rev/EBITDA/APAT came in 16/15/6% higher than our estimate at Rs 10.8/1.5/0.7bn. FY19 revenue came in at Rs 31.7bn (10% ahead of guidance). On track for FY20E guidance beat: With a strong order book of Rs 131bn (~93% already under execution), we expect revenue to grow ~57% YoY in FY20E (ahead of the 40-50% growth guidance). While appointed dates have been received for Aligarh and Chakeri HAMs, Challakere HAM is expected by Sep-19 (80% land is available, tree cutting and utilities’ approval pending). Standalone debt reduction has been the highlight: Gross debt reduced to Rs 3.8bn from Rs 4.5bn QoQ. Net debt at Rs 1.2bn is comforting. Despite a 71% YoY increase in top line, Net D/E has remained <0.1x. This was led by NWC cycle showing massive improvement from 126 to 98days YoY. Management has guided for debt to increase to ~Rs 4.8bn by FY20E-end. Arbitration awards receipt/Asset monetization to support HAM equity outflow: PNC has already received ~Rs 1.5bn from DSIIDC against Narela Project annuities. Further Rs 1.4/3bn is expected from NH-24 arbitration/ Aligarh monetization. This will support the Rs 6bn of pending HAM equity requirement.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on PNC with a SOTP based TP of Rs 339/sh. We have not made any major changes to our estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.