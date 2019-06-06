App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 339: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 339 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on PNC Infratech


Strong 4QFY19 performance: Adj. for Rs 658mn tax credit, 4QFY19 Rev/EBITDA/APAT came in 16/15/6% higher than our estimate at Rs 10.8/1.5/0.7bn. FY19 revenue came in at Rs 31.7bn (10% ahead of guidance). On track for FY20E guidance beat: With a strong order book of Rs 131bn (~93% already under execution), we expect revenue to grow ~57% YoY in FY20E (ahead of the 40-50% growth guidance). While appointed dates have been received for Aligarh and Chakeri HAMs, Challakere HAM is expected by Sep-19 (80% land is available, tree cutting and utilities’ approval pending). Standalone debt reduction has been the highlight: Gross debt reduced to Rs 3.8bn from Rs 4.5bn QoQ. Net debt at Rs 1.2bn is comforting. Despite a 71% YoY increase in top line, Net D/E has remained <0.1x. This was led by NWC cycle showing massive improvement from 126 to 98days YoY. Management has guided for debt to increase to ~Rs 4.8bn by FY20E-end. Arbitration awards receipt/Asset monetization to support HAM equity outflow: PNC has already received ~Rs 1.5bn from DSIIDC against Narela Project annuities. Further Rs 1.4/3bn is expected from NH-24 arbitration/ Aligarh monetization. This will support the Rs 6bn of pending HAM equity requirement.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on PNC with a SOTP based TP of Rs 339/sh. We have not made any major changes to our estimates.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

