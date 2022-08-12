Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 323: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech

Standalone execution, OPM and net earnings continued to outperform in Q1FY23. Order backlog of over Rs. 20,000 crore, 3x TTM standalone revenues, remained strong. Management retained a 15% y-o-y standalone revenue growth, 13.5% OPM and Rs. 8000-10000 crore of order intake for FY2023. Management is continuing its discussions on divestments and expects a closure by FY2023-end.



Outlook

We retain a Buy on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 323, considering its strong growth potential over the next two years.

