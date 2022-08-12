English
    Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 323: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 323 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech


    Standalone execution, OPM and net earnings continued to outperform in Q1FY23. Order backlog of over Rs. 20,000 crore, 3x TTM standalone revenues, remained strong. Management retained a 15% y-o-y standalone revenue growth, 13.5% OPM and Rs. 8000-10000 crore of order intake for FY2023. Management is continuing its discussions on divestments and expects a closure by FY2023-end.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 323, considering its strong growth potential over the next two years.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 03:31 pm
