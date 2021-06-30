Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 323: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on PNC Infratech

The recently-received appointed dates for a host of new orders pave the way for PNC Infratech to further build on the strong FY21 close. Hence, an even better scale of operations is in sight. The continuing net cash balance sheet is an augury, ensuring that the execution ramp-up is swift and bidding capacity, buoyant. Success with asset monetisation efforts underway hold potential to add further strength to the balance sheet and, in turn, heighten growth prospects.



Outlook

With key growth requisites in place and them paving the way to a brighter future, we retain our Buy rating with a higher TP of Rs323 (from Rs311 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More