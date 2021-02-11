MARKET NEWS

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 311: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 311 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on PNC Infratech


With strong non-road orders recently added, PNC’s order backlog is now well diversified (and de-risked). To a large extent, it also addresses growth issues that the ensuing scale could have posed were it to have remained within a single segment. The not-so-capital intensive nonroad orders added, mostly in its home state, imply the approach is calibrated, and management is confident of retaining its blended returns profile. On the brighter growth prospects (due to a widened opportunity landscape), a further strengthened net cash status and the general contraction in cost of capital, we raise the EPC PE multiple to 12x (from 9x earlier), and roll forward to FY23e.


Outlook


Hence, we retain a Buy rating with a higher TP of Rs311 (Rs210 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations
first published: Feb 11, 2021 02:48 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

