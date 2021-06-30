MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy PNC Infratech: target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated June 28, 2021.

Broker Research
June 30, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech


Standalone execution was better than expected in Q4FY2021, while net earnings were in line with estimates owing to a higher effective tax rate. The company is eyeing a 20% y-o-y revenue growth, OPM of 13.5-14% and order inflows of Rs. 8000-9000 crore for FY22. The order book at Rs. 16,623 crore, 3.4x TTM revenues provides strong revenue visibility. Company is in discussions with respect to asset divestment and expects valuation to be arrived within a month post which due diligence is expected to start.



Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 300, owing to a strong order book and healthy earnings growth outlook.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 30, 2021 01:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.