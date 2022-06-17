English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 294: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 294 in its research report dated June 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 17, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities report on PNC Infratech


    PNC Infratech Ltd Q4 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹2,226 Cr, up by 19.40% YoY and 29.26% QoQ. Op Profit for Q4FY22 stood at ₹480 Cr, up by 14.28% YoY and 47.69% QoQ. Op margins for Q4FY22 came at 22%, -100bps YoY and +300bps QoQ. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹247 Cr, up by 64.66% YoY and 197.5% QoQ.



    Outlook


    We give a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 10x of FY24E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs. 294.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


     At 13:58 hrs PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 229.50, down Rs 3.30, or 1.42 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 232.80 and an intraday low of Rs 221.60.


    It was trading with volumes of 12,731 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 27,918 shares, a decrease of -54.40 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.06 percent or Rs 4.90 at Rs 232.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 395.55 and 52-week low Rs 226.90 on 13 October, 2021 and 11 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 41.98 percent below its 52-week high and 1.15 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,887.57 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #PNC Infratech #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 02:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.