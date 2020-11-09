Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 290: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech (PNC) delivered an in-line 2QFY21 financial performance. Management commentary was upbeat on (1) FY21E order inflows pegged at Rs 100bn, (2) revenue guidance upped from 10% YoY de-growth to flattish trend, (3) NWC improvement for 2HFY21, (4) closure of BOT/HAM asset monetisation by Mar-21, and (5) growth backed by low peak debt levels of Rs 4.5bn. Valuations are supports at core EPC FY22/23E EPS of 5.4/4.7x.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on PNC, with an unchanged target price of Rs 290/sh, given a strong order book and net cash balance sheet. Key risks: (1) slowdown in NHAI ordering and (2) delay in the monetisation of HAM projects. Successful diversification, away from the roads sector, could lead to the expansion of multiple.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.