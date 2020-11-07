Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 289: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 289 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.
Dolat Capital Market's research report on PNC Infratech
PNC reported results in line with estimates. PNC posted 10.7%/ 44.8%/ 29.4% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs10.5 bn/ Rs1.4 bn/ Rs693 mn in Q2FY21. The company is currently operating with 90% labour and expects 100% post Diwali. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY21E/ FY22E factoring H1FY21 results and introduce FY23E estimates. We expect healthy revenue/ APAT CAGR of 13.9%/ 16.8% over FY20-23E. Moreover, revenue/ APAT growth slows down to 1.2%/ -8.1% in FY21E due to lockdown impact and jumps back to revenue/ APAT growth of 22.4%/ 38.7% in FY22E driven by stabilization of labour and supply chain issues coupled with execution from 4 HAM/ 2 EPC/ 1 Irrigation project where AD is expected between Dec’20/ Jan’21 and 1 water supply project in Q3FY21E.
Outlook
The current core construction valuations of 10.5x/ 7.6x FY21E/ FY22E EPS are attractive. Thus, we maintain Buy, with SOTP of Rs289 (11x Sep’22E EPS and 1x FY22E P/B for HAM and BOT investments).
