Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 289: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC reported results in line with estimates. PNC posted 10.7%/ 44.8%/ 29.4% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs10.5 bn/ Rs1.4 bn/ Rs693 mn in Q2FY21. The company is currently operating with 90% labour and expects 100% post Diwali. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY21E/ FY22E factoring H1FY21 results and introduce FY23E estimates. We expect healthy revenue/ APAT CAGR of 13.9%/ 16.8% over FY20-23E. Moreover, revenue/ APAT growth slows down to 1.2%/ -8.1% in FY21E due to lockdown impact and jumps back to revenue/ APAT growth of 22.4%/ 38.7% in FY22E driven by stabilization of labour and supply chain issues coupled with execution from 4 HAM/ 2 EPC/ 1 Irrigation project where AD is expected between Dec’20/ Jan’21 and 1 water supply project in Q3FY21E.

Outlook

The current core construction valuations of 10.5x/ 7.6x FY21E/ FY22E EPS are attractive. Thus, we maintain Buy, with SOTP of Rs289 (11x Sep’22E EPS and 1x FY22E P/B for HAM and BOT investments).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.