you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 283: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 283 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on PNC Infratech


The revenue grew 41.7% YoY to `10.8 bn (30.7% above our estimate), due to a pick up in execution in key projects. The EBITDA margin was down 715 bps YoY to 14.1% (in line with our estimate). The core EBITDA margin (excluding early completion bonus) was up 32bps YoY to 14.1%. The reported PAT rose 25.5% YoY to `1.4 bn, primarily due to a tax write back of `658 mn in Q4FY19, leading to a decrease in the tax rate to 20.8%, vs. 18.8% in Q4FY18. Adjusting for MAT credit and tax write back, Adj. PAT was up 11.0% YoY to `741 mn (115.6% above our estimate).


Outlook


We expect revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR of 38.0%/ 29.1% over FY19-21E. Accordingly, we maintain Buy, with an upward revised SOTP of `283 (Exhibit 2).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 13, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

