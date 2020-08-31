172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pnc-infratech-target-of-rs-271-dolat-capital-5777511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 271: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 271 in its research report dated August 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on PNC Infratech


PNC reported results above estimates on all fronts. PNC posted 31.5%/ 33.3%/ 40.0% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs9.1 bn/ Rs1.2 bn/ Rs601 mn in Q1FY21. The company is currently operating with 90% strength. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY21E/ FY22E factoring Q1FY21 results. We expect healthy revenue/ APAT CAGR of 9.1%/ 9.6% over FY20-22E. Moreover, revenue/ APAT growth significantly slows down to 0.1%/ -9.8% in FY21E due to lockdown impact and jumps back to revenue/ APAT growth of 19.0%/ 33.3% in FY22E driven by stabilization of labour and supply chain issues coupled with execution from 4 HAM/ 2 EPC projects where AD is expected in Jan’21/ Oct’20. Though the stock has increased ~20% since our Q4FY20 result update released on 27 Jun’20, the current core construction valuations of 10.8x/ 8.1x FY21E/ FY22E EPS are attractive.


Outlook


Thus, we maintain Buy, with SOTP of Rs271 (12x FY22E EPS and 1x FY22E P/B for HAM and BOT investments).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.