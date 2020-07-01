App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 234: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 234 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on PNC Infratech


Whilst PNC reported 4QFY20 Rev/EBIDTA/APAT miss of 8.1/10.3/3.8% respectively, gains on Balance sheet was commendable. NWC reduced from 97days in FY19 to 60days during FY20 on back of robust collections. PNC reported net cash of Rs 4.1bn. Despite challenging FY20, PNC backed new orders worth Rs 52bn taking the order backlog to Rs 135bn (2.8x FY20 Rev). Labour activity/Execution levels have recovered to 70-80% across sites and toll collection has reached 90% of pre COVID levels.



Outlook


PNC remains well placed to gain from UP State Infrastructure build out and strong banking lines and balance sheet augurs well for growth recovery over FY21-22E. We have increased our FY21/22E standalone EPS by 3.9/4.3% and maintain BUY on PNC with a TP of Rs 234/sh (12x FY22E EPS, Rs 59/share for BOT/HAMs).





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.