Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 219: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech (PNCL) posted strong performance beating our and street estimates on all fronts despite impact of Covid-19 pandemic. Execution came in ~Rs9.1bn (vs PLe Rs4.3bn) with operating margins strong at ~13.2%. Company is further ramping up execution across project sites with labour availability reaching ~90% pre-covid levels. However, 2Q could be impacted due to onset of healthy monsoon. Toll collection rebounded sharply with collection reaching ~90% pre-covid levels across portfolio. As labour availability is improving, execution also picking up in current order book along with receipt of AD in new HAM projects, strong execution momentum is expected from 2HFY21. PNCL remains as one of our preferred picks in road infra space given its 1) healthy order book (~Rs155bn including recently bagged projects), 2) stellar execution pace with most projects getting completed within stipulated time, 3) stable EBITDA margins (14-15%) and 4) comfortable debt-equity ratio of 0.13x.

Outlook

Given execution surprise in 1Q, we have revised our FY21E/FY22E earnings estimates by 6.8%/7.3%. At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 13.7x/8.3x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 7x/4.8x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating with revised TP of Rs219 (earlier TP of Rs205).

