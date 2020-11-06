Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 219: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech (PNCL) reported strong quarterly performance despite impact of pandemic and healthy monsoon, beating our estimates on all fronts. Execution came in at Rs10.5bn vs PLe of Rs8.5bn while EBITDAM came in at 13.5%. The company secured projects worth Rs42.5bn till date and given the strong bid pipeline, expects total order inflows of Rs90-100bn in FY21E. Toll collections have been strong across portfolio (highest in Sep’20) indicating sharp recovery in economic activity. With labour availability expected to reach 100% pre-covid levels post the festive season, execution to pick-up in under construction projects and construction activity to start in newly awarded projects, execution is expected to ramp up further in 2H. PNCL remains as one of our preferred picks in road infra space given its 1) healthy order book (~Rs158bn including recently bagged projects), 2) stellar execution pace with most projects getting completed within stipulated time, 3) stable EBITDA margins (14-15%) and 4) comfortable debt-equity ratio of 0.12x.

Outlook

Given strong 1HFY21 performance and improved guidance from management, we have revised our earnings estimate for FY21 by 19%; however, we have kept estimates of FY22E/FY23E largely unchanged. At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 11.4x/8.2x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 6.3x/4.7x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs219 (same as earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.