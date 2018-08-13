Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech (PNC) reported robust revenue growth of 106.2% YoY to Rs 735.5 crore (our estimate: Rs 605.4 crore) led by strong execution EBITDA margins expanded robustly by 300 bps YoY to 17.6% on account of bonus receipt of Rs 25.3 crore for early completion of Rae-Bareilly-Jaunpur project. Adjusting for this bonus, EBITDA margin was at 14.7%, still better than our estimate of 13.5% Net profit grew robustly by 243.2% YoY to Rs 102.5 crore (our expectation: Rs 46.4 crore) mainly on account of significant topline growth and strong margin expansion.

We like PNC given its robust order book, strong execution capabilities and lean balance sheet with better WC management. Furthermore, we believe PNC is well poised to capture huge opportunities ahead. We expect revenues to grow at 45.1% CAGR in FY18-20E given the significant ramp-up in execution from FY19E onwards with receipt of appointed dates for its big ticket projects. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215. We value its construction business at Rs 188/share (at 9x FY20E EV/EBITDA implying PE multiple of 16.2x) and BOT & HAM projects at Rs 53/share (traffic growth assumption – 5% per annum).

