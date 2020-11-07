Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech (PNC) reported a better-than-expected performance in Q2FY21. Topline, adjusted for one-off Rs 109.5 crore as arbitration claim for Hapur-Moradabad project in the base quarter, de-grew merely by 1.6% YoY to Rs 1,053.5 crore. The performance was resilient, given the heavy monsoon period and disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic. Operating profit came in at Rs 142.1 crore, down ~44.8% YoY. Here also, adjusted for the one-off element in the base quarter, the operating profit decline was merely ~3.8% YoY. The consequent margin, was at 13.5% (down 30 bps YoY, on adjusted basis). Reported PAT of Rs 69.3 crore (down 66.5% YoY) was a beat led by superior operating performance. On adjusted basis, PAT was up ~12% YoY.

Outlook

PNC remains our preferred pick in the EPC space given its robust order book, healthy return ratios and lean balance sheet. Notwithstanding its asset monetisation plan fructification, sufficient internal accruals from current order book is enough for equity infusion. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised SoTP target price of Rs 210/share. We value its construction business at Rs 169/share (at 5x FY22E EV/EBITDA implying ~10x FY22 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.