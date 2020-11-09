172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pnc-infratech-target-of-rs-210-anand-rathi-6088151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 210: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on PNC Infratech


PNC’s Q2 is significant for the visible signs of efforts to diversify and de-risk its business model. The recently added water-supply and irrigation orders not only have potential to insulate it from vagaries of exposure to any single segment, but also for the bright prospects on offer (focus for most state governments and the Centre). Ample revenue assurance and mostly returned execution efficiency are levers making a case for PNC to return to the growth trajectory.


Outlook


Its balance sheet too is in shape for a scale-up, and operations have potential to generate CF for a large part of equity required for the hybrid annuities. With no change in long-term fundamentals, we retain our Buy call.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

