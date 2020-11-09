Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 210: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC’s Q2 is significant for the visible signs of efforts to diversify and de-risk its business model. The recently added water-supply and irrigation orders not only have potential to insulate it from vagaries of exposure to any single segment, but also for the bright prospects on offer (focus for most state governments and the Centre). Ample revenue assurance and mostly returned execution efficiency are levers making a case for PNC to return to the growth trajectory.

Outlook

Its balance sheet too is in shape for a scale-up, and operations have potential to generate CF for a large part of equity required for the hybrid annuities. With no change in long-term fundamentals, we retain our Buy call.

