Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 205: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on PNC Infratech

Recent-wins-driven augmented revenue assurance and gradually returning execution efficiency are some levers making a case for PNC to set sailing again on the growth trajectory, sooner than later. Even with the stretched working capital (due to the pandemic disruption and seasonality), the balance sheet is still in shape to help execution efficiency return at the earliest, and take care of a large part of equity required for the hybrid annuity portfolio. Standalone operations hold potential to generate positive CF, and look good to suffice for the balance needed.

Outlook

With no change in long-term fundamentals, and supported by ample revenue assurance and a well-set balance sheet, we retain our Buy call, with a higher TP of `205 (from `202 earlier).

