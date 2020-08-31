172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pnc-infratech-target-of-rs-205-arihant-capital-5778731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 205: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated August 31, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on PNC Infratech


Recent-wins-driven augmented revenue assurance and gradually returning execution efficiency are some levers making a case for PNC to set sailing again on the growth trajectory, sooner than later. Even with the stretched working capital (due to the pandemic disruption and seasonality), the balance sheet is still in shape to help execution efficiency return at the earliest, and take care of a large part of equity required for the hybrid annuity portfolio. Standalone operations hold potential to generate positive CF, and look good to suffice for the balance needed.


Outlook


With no change in long-term fundamentals, and supported by ample revenue assurance and a well-set balance sheet, we retain our Buy call, with a higher TP of `205 (from `202 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 02:19 pm

#Arihant Capital #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

