App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 202: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 202 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on PNC Infratech


A sharply shortened working-capital cycle makes an inspiring FY20 all the more appealing. More positive is that there was no single driver for this. The recent strong hybrid-annuity wins considerably boost revenue assurance, but also bring with them greater funding needs. The balance sheet is in shape to meet this, and operations have mostly good generation potential for it. Any success with renewed efforts to monetise Ghaziabad-Aligarh (on the earlier agreement having expired) would augur well. Ample revenue assurance and a well-placed balance sheet are but some of the factors supporting a Buy call.



Outlook


Adjusting for the Covid-impact, FY21e earnings are ~27% lower (~9% for FY22 on the rub-off effect). Our sum-of-parts-based TP is revised from `277 to `202, derived using 9x FY22 construction EPS and investments at 0.8x of DCF or of invested value. At the CMP, the stock (excl. investments) trades at 6.2x FY22e EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:58 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.