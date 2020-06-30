App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 201: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 201 in its research report dated June 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on PNC Infratech


PNC Infratech (PNC) reported decent set of numbers during Q4 FY20 with standalone revenue growing 7.6% yoy despite COVID-19 related shutdown impacting 10 days of execution during Mar’ 20. Its operating margin remained strong at 13.5% (down 55 bps yoy). However, higher interest and tax outgo led to a 45.6% yoy decline in net profit. At the end of Mar’20, PNC’s order book stood heathy at Rs.86.3 bn (excluding 5 HAM projects estimated to have EPC value of ~Rs.60 bn). Order inflow target for FY21 stood at ~Rs.70bn. Cancellation of Ghaziabad Aligarh Project deal with Cube Highways (net inflows expected: ~Rs.3bn) to translate effectively into higher fund requirements. Monetization of HAM projects is likely to be delayed due to sharp cut in bank rate while borrowing costs haven’t fallen at same proportion.



Outlook


With COVID impact on topline and margins, we cut our estimates for FY21 and FY22. However, we believe, the company is well placed to speed up execution in H2 FY21. Continued focus on asset monetization and comfortable balance sheet position provide comfort. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock for revised target of Rs.201 (Based on SOTP valuation).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.