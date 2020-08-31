Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on PNC Infratech recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 31, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech
PNC Infratech’s (PNC) Q1FY21 performances, notwithstanding lockdown led execution impact, was better-than-expected. Revenues at Rs 905.3 crore, were down ~31.5% YoY (better than our estimates of ~51% decline), with the decline attributable to lockdown due to Covid-19 and labour unavailability. EBITDA margin was higher at 13.2% (down 35 bps YoY) but better than estimates of 9% on account of better topline and lower employee expenses. PAT of Rs 60.1 crore (down 40% YoY) was higher-than-expected led by superior EBITDA, lower depreciation and higher other expenses.
Outlook
Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised SoTP target price of Rs 200/share. We value its construction business at Rs 159/share (at 5x FY22E EV/EBITDA implying ~10x FY22 EPS).
