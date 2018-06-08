Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 197: Geojit

Geojit's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech Ltd (PNC) is an Infrastructure construction, development and management company; expertise in execution of projects including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, industrial areas and transmission lines. Q4FY18 revenue grew significantly by 116% YoY due to ramp up in execution as big ticket orders moved to execution stage. Order book remains robust at Rs9,477cr which is 5.1x FY18 revenue and provides improved visibility. EBITDA margin improved by 767bps YoY to 21.2% as PNC has received an early completion bonus (Rs58cr) while adjusting the same margins stood at 14.7%. We expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 38% over FY18-20E as execution of big ticket projects has already started.

Outlook

Given strong order book & lean balance sheet we value standalone business at a PE of 16x FY20E EPS, and BOT/HAM projects at 1xP/B and maintain BUY rating.

