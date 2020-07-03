App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 182: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on PNC Infratech recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 182 in its research report dated July 02, 2020.

Geojit's research report on PNC Infratech


Revenue grew by 8% YoY despite 10 days of execution impact due to lockdown in Q4FY20. EBITDA margins declined by 55bps to 13.5% due to higher raw material and employee cost. Order book stood healthy at Rs15,629cr (incl. L1 ~Rs7,000cr)which is 3.2x FY20 revenue, provides revenue visibility. Adj. PAT growth was moderate at 3% YoY to Rs76cr due to increase in depreciation and interest costs. Due to near term hindrance on execution we reduce revenue estimate for FY21E/FY22E by 24%/14% respectively. We expect a rebound in earnings from H2FY21 supported by healthy order book.



Outlook


We value standalone EPC business at a P/E of 9x on FY22E EPS and BOT/HAM projects at 0.5xP/B and revise our rating to Buy.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

