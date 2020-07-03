Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 182: Geojit

Geojit's research report on PNC Infratech

Revenue grew by 8% YoY despite 10 days of execution impact due to lockdown in Q4FY20. EBITDA margins declined by 55bps to 13.5% due to higher raw material and employee cost. Order book stood healthy at Rs15,629cr (incl. L1 ~Rs7,000cr)which is 3.2x FY20 revenue, provides revenue visibility. Adj. PAT growth was moderate at 3% YoY to Rs76cr due to increase in depreciation and interest costs. Due to near term hindrance on execution we reduce revenue estimate for FY21E/FY22E by 24%/14% respectively. We expect a rebound in earnings from H2FY21 supported by healthy order book.

Outlook

We value standalone EPC business at a P/E of 9x on FY22E EPS and BOT/HAM projects at 0.5xP/B and revise our rating to Buy.







