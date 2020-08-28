Buy PNB Housing Finance; target of Rs 395: Globe Capital Market

Globe Capital Market's report on PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL) is an India-based housing finance company. The Company provides housing loans to individuals and corporate bodies for construction, purchase, and repair and up gradation of houses. It also provides loans for commercial space, loan against property and loan for purchase of residential plots. It provides home loans, which include home purchase loans, home extension loans, home construction loans, home improvement loans, residential plot loans and loans for non-resident Indians (NRIs). The Company also provides non-home loans, which include commercial property loans, loan against property (LAP), loan for purchase of non-residential premises (NRP) and lease rental discounting (LRD).

Outlook

The Company also offers construction finance to the real estate developers. In addition, PNBHFL offers fixed deposit products for retail investors. The Company has around 38 branches supported by around 16 underwriting hubs.

