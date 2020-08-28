172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pnb-housing-finance-target-of-rs-395-globe-capital-market-5767841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNB Housing Finance; target of Rs 395: Globe Capital Market

Globe Capital Market is bullish on PNB Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated August 27, 2020.

Globe Capital Market's report on PNB Housing Finance


PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHFL) is an India-based housing finance company. The Company provides housing loans to individuals and corporate bodies for construction, purchase, and repair and up gradation of houses. It also provides loans for commercial space, loan against property and loan for purchase of residential plots. It provides home loans, which include home purchase loans, home extension loans, home construction loans, home improvement loans, residential plot loans and loans for non-resident Indians (NRIs). The Company also provides non-home loans, which include commercial property loans, loan against property (LAP), loan for purchase of non-residential premises (NRP) and lease rental discounting (LRD).



Outlook


The Company also offers construction finance to the real estate developers. In addition, PNBHFL offers fixed deposit products for retail investors. The Company has around 38 branches supported by around 16 underwriting hubs.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Buy #Globe Capital Market #PNB Housing Finance #Recommendations

