Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNB Housing Finance; target of Rs 1520: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PNB Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated September 05, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on PNB Housing Finance


PNB Housing Finance (PNBHOUSI IN) reported a strong 59% PAT growth in FY18 with 50% growth in AUM YoY, ~40bp spread expansion and stable asset quality. Growth has been led by expanding branch count (up from 63 to 84 branches YoY) and higher share of in-house sourcing (up from 59% to 65% YoY). Also, the company continues to reduce geography-specific risks - the share of AUM coming from North India has reduced meaningfully from 52% to 32% over FY14-18. With smart treasury management, the company managed to expand spreads despite a tough interest rate environment. Almost all NCDs issued in FY18 were at a cost below 8%. Additionally, only 3% of secured NCDs will mature in FY19, thus minimizing refinancing risk in FY19. In addition, PNBHOUSI issued ~INR9b worth of ZCBs during the year.


Outlook


We introduce consolidated estimates for FY19-21E. PNBHOUSI incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in end-FY18 for sales and distribution. Consolidated numbers from FY19 onwards should be comparable with standalone numbers of FY18. Maintain a Buy rating with a TP of INR1,520 (3x FY20E BV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 6, 2018 04:51 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PNB Housing Finance #Recommendations

