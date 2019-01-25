App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNB Housing Finance; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PNB Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on PNB Housing Finance


PNB Housing Finance’s (PNBHF) 3QFY19 PAT increased 32% YoY to INR3.0b (14% beat). The beat was largely driven by higher-than-expected upfront income on loan assignment and MTM on the treasury book. Despite a tough and volatile environment, PNBHF disbursed INR93b worth of loans (+1% YoY). Repayment rate (annualized) continues to decline and hit a multi-quarter low of 21%, largely due to lower balance transfers in our view. As a result, AUM grew a healthy 38% to INR797b.


Outlook


However, spreads are under pressure and it is likely to sustain over the medium term. We upgrade FY19/20E EPS estimates by 5-6% to account for higher assignment income. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,100 (2.0x Dec 2020E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PNB Housing Finance #Recommendations

