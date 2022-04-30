English
    Buy Pitti Engineering; target of Rs 438: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Pitti Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 438 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Pitti Engineering


    Pitti Engineering Ltd (PEL) was established in 1983, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana. PEL is engaged in manufacturing of Electrical steel laminations, Motor cores, Sub assemblies, Die-Cast rotors, Press Tools and machining of metal components. The company has three manufacturing plants which are strategically located in Hyderabad and Aurangabad. The plants has sheet metal capacity of 41,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and 3,77,196 machining hours per annum as on Q3FY22. The company is currently undergoing INR 270cr capex to increase the capacity to meet industry demands. The company exports the products to over 12 countries and exports revenue contributed 34% of sales in Q3FY22. The company has partnered with customers and supplying the components as per their requirements. The order book stood at INR 987cr as on Q3FY22.



    Outlook


    We have discounted the cash flows using WACC and value the company at INR 438 per share. We initiate coverage with a “BUY” rating at a Target Price of INR 438 per share; an upside of 42.6%.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Pitti Engineering #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:28 am
